Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.99

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00417977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00181874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

