Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,811 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Equitable worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Equitable by 16.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 161,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 79.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

