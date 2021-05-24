Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.