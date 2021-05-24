Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.99

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 2134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

