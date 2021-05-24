Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 11641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

