Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.