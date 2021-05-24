Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $607,214.98 and $124.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.31 or 0.00986635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.26 or 0.10393533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00085394 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.