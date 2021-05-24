Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 80.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $273.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.