Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

