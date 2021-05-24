Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.62 Million

Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $421.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.78 million to $429.00 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $268.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.20. 43,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,730. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $606,398.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,251.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,784. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.