Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

