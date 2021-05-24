Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

