Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

