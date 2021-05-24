Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

TX opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.54. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

