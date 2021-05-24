Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,452,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,268,723 shares of company stock valued at $137,894,224 over the last ninety days.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

