Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

