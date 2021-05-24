Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 6.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $120,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,311.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $318.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

