Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.11 million.

DUO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.99. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $129.04.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.