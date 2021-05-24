Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $557,643.46 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTHM stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $461.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

