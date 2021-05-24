FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $351.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.30.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.23. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

