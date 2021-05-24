Feellike Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,328.43 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00381270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00193985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004017 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.94 or 0.00899305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027788 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

