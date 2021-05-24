Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Ferrari stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $158.86 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

