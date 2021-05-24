Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of FIS opened at $150.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -395.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $396,075,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

