Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $110.68 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

