Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

