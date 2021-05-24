Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $178.45 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.