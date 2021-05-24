Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,290 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

