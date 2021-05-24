Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,846 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

ETN opened at $143.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.