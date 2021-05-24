Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,572 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $569.87 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $185.89 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.52 and its 200 day moving average is $461.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.