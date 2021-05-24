Financial Comparison: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 12.67 $165.62 million $1.72 24.83 CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.50 $54.16 million $2.25 3.54

CubeSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86% CoreCivic -5.54% 4.96% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CubeSmart and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29 CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.94%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats CoreCivic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 47 correctional and detention facilities, 27 residential reentry centers, and 15 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

