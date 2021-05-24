Financial Comparison: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 1.16% 61.20% 3.75% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Daseke has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daseke and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Online Vacation Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.31 $6.20 million $0.52 13.15 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

Daseke beats Online Vacation Center on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

