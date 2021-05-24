FintruX Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,986.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,986.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00869107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.21 or 0.08653025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00079778 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

