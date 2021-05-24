FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.87. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

