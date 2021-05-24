First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 488,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $20,862,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.