First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $1,381,430. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

