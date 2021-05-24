First National Bank of Omaha Has $203,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zynga were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

