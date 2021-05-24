First National Bank of Omaha Invests $211,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

