First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,650 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $114.22 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.