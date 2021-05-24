First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.14.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.22. The stock has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

