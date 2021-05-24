First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $65.80 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

