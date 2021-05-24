First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.01 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.