FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.