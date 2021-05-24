FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

LON:FGP traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,664. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.41.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

