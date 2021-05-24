FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

FLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

