Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,363. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

