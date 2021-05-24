FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 15,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in FMC by 92.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

