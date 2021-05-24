Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.80. 10,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 429,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

