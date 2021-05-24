Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

FORT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 288.50 ($3.77). 174,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,695. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.69. The company has a market cap of £659.65 million and a P/E ratio of -111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

