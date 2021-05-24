Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $215.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

