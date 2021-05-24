Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,730. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

